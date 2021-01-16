Mostly cloudy
Brim leads North Alabama over Kennesaw State 66-43

By AP News

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — C.J. Brim had 19 points as North Alabama easily defeated Kennesaw State 66-43 on Friday night.

Emanuel Littles had eight rebounds for North Alabama (6-3, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Alex Peterson had nine points for the Owls (3-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Spencer Rodgers, whose 17 points per game heading into the contest led the Owls, had eight points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

