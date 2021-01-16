Mostly cloudy
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marist beats Fairfield 73-63

By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Jones and Raheim Sullivan each scored 14 points and Marist topped Fairfield 73-63 on Friday.

Sullivan also had nine assists for Marist (7-4, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Herasme added seven rebounds.

Jake Wojcik had 16 points for the Stags (2-12, 2-7). Caleb Green added 14 points. Jesus Cruz had 11 points and six rebounds. Taj Benning, who led the Stags in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 