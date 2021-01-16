Mostly cloudy
Defense shines as UAB beats Charlotte 61-37

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Ertel recorded 15 points as UAB romped past Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

Jalen Benjamin added 10 points and Kassim Nicholson had 14 rebounds for UAB (10-1, 3-0 Conference USA). Tavin Lovan set career highs with eight assists and six steals.

Brice Williams had 13 points and three blocks for the 49ers (5-6, 1-2), who turned it over 21 times and shot 31.6%.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

