Carr, Allen lead Delaware over Hofstra 74-56

By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Andrew Carr and Ryan Allen scored 19 points apiece, and Dylan Painter had 18 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as Delaware defeated Hofstra 74-56 on Friday.

Ebby Asamoah had 12 points for Delaware (4-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (6-6, 2-3). Isaac Kante added 10 points and Kvonn Cramer had seven rebounds. Tareq Coburn, the Pride’s second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

