Dunn scores 20 to lift Temple past UCF 62-55

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn had a career-high 20 points as Temple got past Central Florida 62-55 on Thursday.

Jeremiah Williams had 12 points for Temple (2-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). De’Vondre Perry added 10 points, and J.P. Moorman II had 13 rebounds.

Darin Green Jr. had 17 points for the Knights (3-4, 1-3). Isaiah Adams added 17 points, C.J. Walker had eight rebounds, and Dre Fuller Jr. tied a career high with 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

