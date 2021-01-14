Clear
Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Texas A&M-CC 76-63

By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot had a career-high 26 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76-63 on Wednesday night.

Clergeot hit 14 of 15 foul shots.

Nick Caldwell had 17 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Southeastern Louisiana (3-9, 1-3 Southland Conference). Gus Okafor added 6 points and 13 rebounds.

Nolan Bertain scored a career-high 20 points for the Islanders (3-7, 0-1). Myles Smith added 11 points. Perry Francois had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

