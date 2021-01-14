Mostly cloudy
Norfolk State routs North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — J.J. Matthews registered 18 points and eight rebounds as Norfolk State rolled past North Carolina Wesleyan 80-58 on Wednesday.

Kyonze Chavis had 14 points for Norfolk State (6-4). Jalen Hawkins added 10 points.

The Spartans forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Damon McDowell had 12 points for the Battling Bishops. Marquis Eskew added 10 points. Isaiah Lewis had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

