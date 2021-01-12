Cloudy
57.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams scores 25 to carry Buffalo over Western Michigan

By AP News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 85-69 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo Segu, Josh Mballa and Jayvon Graves each had 14 points for Buffalo (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Mballa added nine rebounds and Graves had seven rebounds.

Patrick Emilien had 18 points for the Broncos (2-8, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. B. Artis White added 12 points. Rafael Cruz Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 