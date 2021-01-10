Mostly cloudy
Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Lipscomb to a 65-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 14 points for Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Parker Hazen added nine rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-5, 0-2). Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points.

Lipscomb defeated Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday. The Knights are Division I newcomers, playing their first Atlantic Sun contests in any sport Friday and Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

