Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood matched his career high with 21 points as Belmont extended its win streak to nine games, routing UT Martin 89-69 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 11 points for Belmont (12-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Even Brauns added 10 points as did EJ Bellinger.

Anthony Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-4), who have lost six games in a row. Eden Holt added 11 points and six assists. Cameron Holden had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 90-69 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

