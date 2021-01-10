Partly sunny
Stewart helps carry Manhattan past Quinnipiac 45-42

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Samir Stewart came off the bench and led his team in scoring with eight points to help lift Manhattan to a 45-42 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday.

Ebube Ebube had nine rebounds for Manhattan (3-4, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Elijah Buchanan, who was second on the Jaspers in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, scored just five points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Jacob Rigoni and Tyrese Williams each scored nine for the Bobcats (3-3, 1-1). Rigoni also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Tymu Chenery, who led the Bobcats in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, missed seven of eight-shot attempts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

