Partly sunny
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alley carries Northwest Nazarene past Portland St. 75-72

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ezekiel Alley had 27 points as Division II Northwest Nazarene opened its season by narrowly defeating Portland State 75-72 on Saturday.

Gabriel Murphy had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks for Northwest Nazarene. George Reidy added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Amari McCray scored a career-high 21 points and had 12 rebounds for the Vikings (2-5), who had their originally scheduled game for Saturday against Sacramento State cancelled. Portland State went 18 days without playing with four Big Sky games cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues.

Northwest Nazarene’s conference, the Great Northwest, opted out of competition for the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 