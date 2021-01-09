Daughter tops dad as Holy Cross defeats Army 80-46

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Maureen Magarity has family bragging rights — at least for a day.

Her Holy Cross team beat her dad Dave’s Army squad 80-46 on Saturday in what is believed to be the first father-daughter coaching matchup in Division I history.

“This year has been a tremendous tough year for a lot of people, very emotional with the pandemic it’s the year of the girl dad,” Maureen Magarity said. “With Kobe passing and everything around that, so many different stories.

“People right now needed something a little lighthearted and just something to watch to keep your mind off the seriousness of what is going on in the world. We believe it’s history. That’s what I think. It’s been an honor. Me, my dad, my whole family, sister, brother my mom everyone’s appreciated the coverage we laugh about it as we didn’t think it would blow up to this.”

Dave Magarity said he was hit with a lot of emotions before the game.

“It’s hard to put into words, it really hit me like a ton of bricks then I realized it’s a league game, he said.

Avery LaBarbera scored 23 points, Bronagh Power-Cassidy added 17 and the Crusaders outscored the Black Knights 45-19 in the second half to give Maureen Magarity her first win at Holy Cross.

Army plays at Holy Cross on Sunday and in this unusual COVID season have another home-and-home the first week of February.

Masked up, father and daughter bumped elbows before the game. The Army coach said that his wife was able to attend the game to represent the family

“The administration was able to work that out. She was here in all her glory with all her Holy Cross gear on as well as Army gear,” he said. “We’ll have a lot to talk about at the next couple of family gatherings.”

Addisyn Cross added 11 points for Holy Cross (1-2, 1-2 Patriot League) and Oluchi Ezemma and Madison Demski 10 apiece.

Kaci Helmick scored 13 points and Taylor Sulllivan 10 for Army (4-4, 1-2).

Power-Cassidy had five points in a 9-0 midway through the first quarter to give Holy Cross the lead for good at 11-5 and it was 35-25 at the half despite poor shooting. The Crusaders had 13 offensive rebounds and forced 12 turnovers to overcome Army’s 58% shooting.

Holy Cross fixed its offensive woes in the second half and never let up on defense. The Crusaders were 12-of-18 shooting in the third quarter while Army was 3 of 10 with six more turnovers. The lead reached 39 late in the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross won the rebound battle 40-25 including 20-4 on the offensive end, and forced 25 turnovers. The Crusaders scored 31 points off turnovers and had 16 second-chance points.

Maureen Magarity spent the previous 10 seasons at New Hampshire after four seasons as an assistant with her dad at Army.

Dave Magarity, who turns 71 this month, was in administration after more than two decades coaching men at St. Francis (Pa.) and Marist, when he was asked to take over the Army women following the unexpected death of Black Knights’ coach Maggie Dixon in 2006. Dixon had already offered Maureen a spot on her staff before she passed.

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

