Winthrop remains unbeaten with 10th straight victory

By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Adonis Arms came off the bench to tally 17 points in 18 minutes to lead Winthrop to a 75-65 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory to start the season and the 15th in a row over two seasons.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Winthrop (10-0, 7-0 Big South Conference), which is off to its best start in program history. Micheal Anumba added 10 points and seven rebounds. Kelton Talford had seven rebounds.

Jordan Sears had a career-high 18 points off the bench for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7, 2-3). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points. Jamaine Mann had eight rebounds. Jacob Falko had seven points and 10 rebounds.

