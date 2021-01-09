Clear
Preston carries Liberty past Kennesaw State 69-63

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Blake Preston posted 17 points as Liberty extended its home winning streak to seven games, defeating Kennesaw State 69-63 on Friday night.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (10-4, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Spencer Rodgers scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (3-8, 0-3), who have now lost six games in a row. Kasen Jennings added 11 points. Alex Peterson had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

