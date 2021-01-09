Penn carries LIU-Brooklyn over St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 71-58 on Friday.

Alex Rivera had 16 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (3-1, 3-1 Northeast Conference). Ty Flowers added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Red Flash (1-6, 0-3), who have now lost six consecutive games. Maxwell Land added 10 points and Mark Flagg had nine rebounds.

The Sharks improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash on the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-75 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com