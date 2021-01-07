Mostly clear
Bergersen leads Central Arkansas over New Orleans 83-79

By AP News

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Central Arkansas narrowly defeated New Orleans 83-79 on Wednesday night. Khaleem Bennett added 21 points for the Bears.

Eddy Kayouloud had 11 points for Central Arkansas (3-7, 2-0 Southland Conference). SK Shittu added seven rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Central Arkansas totaled 45 points in the second half, a season best for the home team, while the 41 points in the first half for New Orleans were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Lamont Berzat scored a season-high 20 points for the Privateers (1-9, 0-2), who have now lost six games in a row. Damion Rosser added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Derek St. Hilaire had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

