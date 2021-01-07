Mostly clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Willis carries Incarnate Word past Northwestern St. 75-67

By AP News

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 22 points as Incarnate Word topped Northwestern State 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Swaby had 14 points for Incarnate Word (4-4, 1-0 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (1-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Jairus Roberson added 14 points. Kendal Coleman had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 