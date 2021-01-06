Clear
Austin scores 20 to carry Fordham over Dayton 55-54

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Austin had a career-high 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 18.5 seconds left, and Fordham narrowly defeated Dayton 55-54 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Rose had 11 points for Fordham (1-2, 1-2 Atlantic 10). Jalen Cobb added seven assists.

Jalen Crutcher had 14 points for the Flyers (5-3, 1-2). Mustapha Amzil added 10 points. Jordy Tshimanga had five points and 16 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

