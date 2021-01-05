Cloudy
Falden carries Winthrop over Charleston Southern 85-69

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, beating Charleston Southern 85-69 on Monday.

Adonis Arms had 10 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop (8-0, 5-0 Big South Conference). Chandler Vaudrin added eight rebounds and eight assists. Micheal Anumba had eight rebounds.

Emorie Knox had 15 points for the Buccaneers (1-6, 0-3). Terence Porter Jr. added 13 points and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

