Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Ware scores 18 to carry Morgan St. past James Madison 80-73

By AP News

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 18 points off the bench to lead Morgan State to an 80-73 win over James Madison on Sunday night.

LaPri McCray-Pace had 15 points for Morgan State (4-2). Trevor Moore added 11 points. Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points.

Matt Lewis had 21 points for the Dukes (3-4). Justin Amadi added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 