No. 11 UCLA holds off No. 8 Oregon 73-71

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere had a career-high 33 points along with 10 rebounds and No. 11 UCLA held off No. 8 Oregon 73-71 on Sunday, snapping the Ducks’ 27-game winning streak. In addition to the longest active winning streak in the nation, the Ducks (8-1, 6-1 Pac-12) had won 24 straight conference games and 22 consecutive games at Matthew Knight Arena. Charisma Osborne added 22 points for the well-rested Bruins (6-2, 4-2), who had not played since Dec. 21.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer