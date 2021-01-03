N.C. State moves to 10-0 by beating Boston College 76-57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and No. 3 North Carolina State avoided the type of drama from the first meeting with Boston College by defeating the Eagles 76-57 on Sunday.

Raina Perez added 16 points, Jakia Brown-Turner notched 13 points and Jada Boyd had 10 points for the Wolfpack (10-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Cunane made all nine of her shots from the field.

N.C. State had its closest call of the season in last month’s 75-69 win at Boston College, rallying from 16 points down in the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack moved to a 10-0 record for the third year in a row.

Taylor Soule and Cameron Swartz each scored 14 points for Boston College (4-4, 0-4), which hadn’t played since Dec. 20 and lost its fourth game in a row. Ally VanTimmeren, who signed with the Eagles in November and became an early-entry enrollee, scored 10 points in her collegiate debut before fouling out with 4:30 to play.

Boston College’s Makayla Dickens, a guard who posted 20 points in the Dec. 13 meeting, was held to four points on 2-for-12 shooting.

N.C. State led 38-29 at halftime and then tallied the first six points of the third quarter.

The Wolfpack defeated the Eagles for the ninth straight meeting.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles entered the game with a nation-leading 84.7 percent rate on free throws. They didn’t attempt a free throw until nearly 15 minutes into the game (4-for-6 in the first half). They ended up 11-for-18 on foul shots.

N.C. State: The team has won 10 consecutive games against ACC opponents. Three of those victories have come vs. Boston College.

UP NEXT

Boston College: Home vs. Notre Dame on Thursday night.

N.C. State: At Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press