Cloudy
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cain scores 23 to lift Marquette past Georgetown 64-60

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jamal Cain had a career-high 23 points as Marquette edged past Georgetown 64-60 on Saturday night.

Dawson Garcia had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Marquette (6-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 10 points.

Marquette totaled 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jahvon Blair had 20 points for the Hoyas (3-6, 1-4). Qudus Wahab added 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Dante Harris had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 