Bieniemy scores 20 to lift UTEP over Southern Miss 77-62

By AP News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 20 points as UTEP topped Southern Miss 77-62 on Saturday.

Souley Boum had 17 points for UTEP (5-3, 1-1 Conference USA). Tydus Verhoeven added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 10 points.

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (5-4, 1-1), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Tyler Stevenson added 10 points. DeAndre Pinckney had eight rebounds.

The Miners evened the season series after Southern Miss had defeated UTEP 74-66 on Friday.

