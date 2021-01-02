No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 15 in the second half, as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 14 Rutgers 77-75 thanks to the Scarlet Knights’ free throw struggles.

Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has struggled all season at the foul line this season, hitting just 62%. It went 4-of-12 against Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was 18-of-23.

Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers’ defense stifled the Big Ten’s top offense.

Connor McCaffery headed to the locker room three minutes into the game with an ankle injury and never returned.

From there, Rutgers stymied an offense averaging 94 points. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Keegan Murray had 14 points.

The teams were tied at 35 at the break.

Montez Mathis had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds for Rutgers. Myles Johnson had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After a 2-0 week, Iowa should move up in the rankings, while Rutgers should stay about where they are with a 1-1 week.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Seen as one of the favorites to win the Big Ten behind Garza. How long McCaffery is out, and how Iowa’s offense responds, will be key. The Hawkeyes offense looked out of sync in his absence — the coach’s son averages 4.5 assists per game.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights have yet to have their full lineup for a game, but they continue to get healthy. Only Cliff Omoruyi (knee) remains out. Ron Harper Jr. returned after sitting out last game with an ankle injury. Caleb McConnell played for the first time this season, returning from a back injury that was originally going to sideline him for the season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Maryland on Thursday.

Rutgers: At No. 17 Michigan State on Tuesday.

By MATT SUGAM

Associated Press