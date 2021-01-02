Cloudy
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Murray scores 20 to carry Rider past Fairfield 70-62

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 20 points as Rider got past Fairfield 70-62 on Friday.

Christian Ings had 12 points for Rider (2-6, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Taj Benning scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Stags (1-9, 1-4), who have now lost four straight games. Jake Wojcik added 15 points. Chris Maidoh had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 