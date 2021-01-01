Mostly cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Larsson leads Incarnate Word past McMurry 81-54

By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Marcus Larsson had a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Incarnate Word easily defeated McMurry 81-54 on Friday.

Keaston Willis had 19 points and six assists for Incarnate Word (3-4). Logan Bracamonte added 13 points and Bradley Akhile had 11 points. Larsson shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Michael Imariagbe had 14 points for the War Hawks.

The Cardinals improve to 2-0 against the War Hawks for the season. Incarnate Word defeated McMurry 92-71 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 