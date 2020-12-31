Cloudy
Sheppard scores 21 to lift Belmont past Murray St. 68-55

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had a career-high 21 points as Belmont topped Murray State 68-55 on Wednesday night.

Grayson Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (9-1, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 12 points, four assists and three blocks. Luke Smith had six assists.

Belmont totaled 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Brion Whitley had 15 points for the Racers (4-4, 1-2). KJ Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds. Tevin Brown had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

