Policelli carries Stony Brook past Mass.-Lowell 73-58

By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Frankie Policelli registered 16 points as Stony Brook topped UMass Lowell 73-58 on Sunday.

Juan Felix Rodriguez added 13 points and seven assists for the Seawolves (5-4, 3-0 American East Conference), and Omar Habwe chipped in 11 points.

Obadiah Noel had 30 points for the River Hawks (2-5, 1-2 America East Conference). Bryce Daley added seven rebounds.

The teams face off again on Monday afternoon.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

