Scott lifts Portland St. over Weber St. 74-72

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — James Scott scored 26 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 31.3 seconds to play as Portland State scored the last seven points of the game to defeat Weber State 74-72 on Sunday.

The teams met on Friday to open their Big Sky Conference season and Weber State rolled 94-66. This time the Vikings led by a dozen at halftime but the Wildcats put together a 15-0 run to go 67-62 with seven minutes to go.

Khalid Thomas, who scored 20 points for the Vikings, hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 72-70 with 2:13 to play. Both teams missed chances — the Wildcats misfired on their last four shots — before Scott worked his way into the lane and attacked the rim.

John Hall then blocked Weber State’s Cody Carlson layup attempt before Parison Dawson made a final free throw.

Ian Burke had six rebounds for Portland State (2-3, 1-1 Big Sky Conference).

Isiah Brown had 15 points for the Wildcats (3-2, 1-1). Zahir Porter added 13 points. Dillon Jones had 12 points.

The Vikings evened the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Weber State defeated Portland State 94-66 last Friday. Portland State faces Oregon State on the road on Tuesday. Weber State faces Brigham Young on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com