Langley scores 21 to lift UNC-Greensboro past Elon 71-64

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley had a career-high 21 points as UNC Greensboro topped Elon 71-64 on Saturday.

Angelo Allegri had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (4-3). Isaiah Miller added 12 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 11 rebounds.

Khyre Thompson, the Spartans’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 10.0 points per game, had 2 points. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

Hunter Woods had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Phoenix (3-1). Ikenna Ndugba added 15 points and six rebounds.

UNC Greensboro matches up against NC A&T on the road on Tuesday. Elon matches up against Northeastern on the road next Saturday.

