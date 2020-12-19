Clear
Harrison, Sanchez carry Presbyterian over SC State 62-56

By AP News

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 15 points and seven rebounds as Presbyterian beat South Carolina State 62-56 on Friday night. Giancarlo Sanchez added 13 points for the Blue Hose, and Trevon Reddish chipped in 10 points.

Brandon Younger had seven points and 14 rebounds for Presbyterian (2-1).

Jemal Davis had 14 points and three blocks for the Bulldogs (0-9), who have lost 15 games in a row — the second longest active streak in the nation — dating to last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

