Penn scores 25 to carry Drake over South Dakota 75-57

By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Roman Penn had 25 points as Drake won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, beating South Dakota 75-57 on Friday.

Penn shot 10 for 11 from the line.

Tremell Murphy had 15 points and seven rebounds for Drake (7-0). Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points. D.J. Wilkins had 12 points.

Stanley Umude had 14 points for the Coyotes (1-6). A.J. Plitzuweit added 12 points and six rebounds. Xavier Fuller had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Coyotes this season. Drake defeated South Dakota 69-53 on Nov. 27.

