Sunny
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Appalachian St. routs Columbia International 77-41

By AP News

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph posted 14 points as Appalachian State rolled past Columbia International 77-41 on Friday. Donovan Gregory added 13 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers, and Kendall Lewis chipped in 10 points.

Michael Almonacy had seven rebounds for Appalachian State (6-2).

Jalen Brinson had 8 points for the Rams, whose season-opening losing streak reached six games.

Appalachian State plays Auburn on the road on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 