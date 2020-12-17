Cloudy
Abii scores 17 to lift Liberty over Carver College 91-38

By AP News

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Micaiah Abii had 17 points off the bench to lift Liberty to a 91-38 win over Carver College on Wednesday night.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for Liberty (7-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Blake Preston added seven rebounds. The 91 points were a season best for Liberty.

Antwon Ferrell had six rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

