Mitchell scores 37 to carry UMass past La Salle 85-66

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tre Mitchell had a career-high 37 points as UMass beat La Salle 85-66 on Wednesday in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams.

Mitchell made 13 of 17 shots.

Carl Pierre had 14 points for UMass (2-1). Noah Fernandes added 11 points, nine assists and five steals. Cairo McCrory had nine rebounds.

David Beatty had 17 points for the Explorers. Christian Ray added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

