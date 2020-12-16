Mostly cloudy
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Parham carries VMI past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72

By AP News

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 17 points to lead six VMI players in double figures as the Keydets easily beat Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 106-72 on Tuesday night.

Sean Conway added 15 points for the Keydets (5-2). Myles Lewis chipped in 12 points. Trey Bonham and Kamdyn Curfman each scored 11 points.

Parham shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Lewis also had three blocks.

Tyrese Duncan had 15 points for the Pioneers. Chris Rawlins and Tyron Duncan added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 