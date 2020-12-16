Mostly cloudy
Holden scores 21 to lift UT-Martin over Bethel (Tenn) 95-60

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Holden had 21 points as UT-Martin easily defeated Bethel (Tenn.) 95-60 on Tuesday.

Holden made 15 of 17 foul shots.

Jaron Williams had 19 points for UT-Martin (2-0). Anthony Thomas added 17 points, Eden Holt had 14 points, and Eric Rustin had seven blocks.

Myron McKinney had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kamron Rose added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

