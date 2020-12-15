Mostly sunny
Gueye lifts Stony Brook over Point Park 83-39

By AP News

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez and Omar Habwe each scored 12 points as Stony Brook romped past Point Park 83-39 on Tuesday.

Jaden Sayles had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Tykei Greene grabbed 10 rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye registered eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Stony Brook (2-4).

Garret Mchenry had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pioneers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

