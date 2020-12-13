Light rain
49.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hunter lifts UNC-Greensboro past Norfolk St. 64-47

By AP News

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry UNC Greensboro to a 64-47 win over Norfolk State on Sunday.

Isaiah Miller had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro (2-3). Khyre Thompson added 12 points. Hayden Koval had four blocks.

J.J. Matthews had 14 points for Norfolk State (3-2). Devante Carter added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 