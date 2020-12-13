Mostly cloudy
Hyland scores 15 to carry VCU past Old Dominion 77-54

By AP News

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland registered 15 points and six steals as VCU romped past Old Dominion 77-54 on Saturday.

Vince Williams Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (5-2). Mikeal Brown-Jones added 10 points. Hason Ward had three blocks.

Austin Trice had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs (2-2). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points. Joe Reece had 12 points.

