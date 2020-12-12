Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Gill scores 15 to lift La Salle past Drexel 58-48

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anwar Gill had 15 points off the bench to carry La Salle to a 58-48 win over Drexel on Saturday.

David Beatty had 11 points for La Salle (2-3). Jack Clark added seven points and 13 rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had three blocks.

Camren Wynter had 15 points for the Dragons (3-2). Zach Walton added 10 points. James Butler had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 