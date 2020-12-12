Green scores 24 to carry Bryant over Stony Brook 81-72

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Michael Green III had a career-high 24 points as Bryant got past Stony Brook 81-72 on Saturday.

Charles Pride had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Bryant (4-2). Chris Childs added 14 points. Luis Hurtado Jr. had 12 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Seawolves (1-4). Jaden Sayles added 13 points. Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and five blocks.

