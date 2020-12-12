Cloudy
49.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Houston Baptist routs Champion Christian College 93-60

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Za-Ontay Boothman had 23 points as Houston Baptist routed Champion Christian College 93-60 on Friday night.

Boothman made 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Pedro Castro had 18 points and seven rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Philip McKenzie added 14 points.

Marcus Blakely had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. Ariyon Williams added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 