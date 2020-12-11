Mostly clear
Rebraca leads North Dakota over South Dakota 75-71

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Filip Rebraca had a career-high 26 points as North Dakota edged past South Dakota 75-71 on Thursday night in a Summit League opener for both teams.

Tyree Ihenacho had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota (1-3). Mitchell Sueker added 11 points and Caleb Nero had 10 points.

Stanley Umude had 30 points for the Coyotes (0-4). Xavier Fuller added 15 points and A.J. Plitzuweit had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

