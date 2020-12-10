Cloudy
47.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rathan-Mayes carries Youngstown St. past Point Park 72-52

By AP News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 17 points off the bench to lift Youngstown State to a 72-52 win over Point Park on Wednesday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (1-0). Garrett Covington added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

R.J. Fairrow had 10 points for the Pioneers. Garret Mchenry added six points and 13 rebounds. Kameron Shockley had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 