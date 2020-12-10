Cloudy
Coburn carries Hofstra past Stony Brook 72-67

By AP News

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn had 19 points and eight rebounds and Caleb Burgess posted 12 points and six assists as Hofstra edged past Stony Brook 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Isaac Kante had 15 points and Jalen Ray added 10 points for Hofstra (2-2).

Frankie Policelli had 16 points for the Seawolves (1-3). Tykei Greene added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Mouhamadou Gueye had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

