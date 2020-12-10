Cloudy
50.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Marshall tops College of Charleston 84-72

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall (3-0). Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars (1-3). Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 