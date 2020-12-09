Brown carries Weber St. over Westminster (UT) 85-73

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown scored a career-high 29 points as Weber State defeated Division II Westminster (UT) 85-73 on Tuesday night.

Cody Carlson had 16 points for Weber State (2-0), Zahir Porter added 13 and Michal Kozak had 7 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Reme Torbert had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Griffins. Isaiah Banks added 13 points. Joey Andrews had six rebounds.

